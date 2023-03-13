John Travolta's Heartfelt Nod To Olivia Newton-John At 2023 Oscars Had Us All Choked Up

Every year at the Oscars, the Academy pays tribute to past Oscar winners and nominees who have passed away since the last award show. The 2023 Oscars was no exception. During the "Oscars In Memoriam" segment, notable stars, including composer Burt Bacharach, who won three Oscars, Irene Cara, famous for her role in the 1980 musical "Fame," and actors Angela Lansbury and Louise Fletcher were honored.

For this year's Oscars In Memoriam segment, John Travolta — who has had his fair share of loss over the years — was asked to do the introduction. In 1977, Travolta lost his then-girlfriend Diana Hyland to breast cancer. Despite moving on and finding love with Kelly Preston, tragedy struck again when the couple's 16-year-old son Jett died during a Christmas vacation in 2009. And then, in 2020, Preston, Travolta's wife of nearly 30 years, passed away after being diagnosed with breast cancer two years earlier. "I learned that mourning someone, dealing with grief is something very personal," Travolta told Esquire Mexico in 2021. "Your grief is different from another person's journey."

At the 2023 Oscars, Travolta showed us firsthand what grief could look like — and just how much he misses his dear friend Olivia Newton-John.