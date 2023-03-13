Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Stayed Close On First Red Carpet Since His Saucy DM Scandal

Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo used to personify relationship goals. After two years of dating, the pair married in 2014, during an opulent, star-studded destination wedding set in Los Cabos, Mexico. But that wasn't even the most romantic part of their journey. Although Levine and Prinsloo met in 2012 during the rise of the FaceTime craze, they initially got to know each other over email after Prinsloo was pondering whether to appear in his music video. "I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other," shared Prinsloo with Net-A-Porter. "It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email. A month later, I went to LA for a job, and that was the first time we met in person."

In the years since, the couple appeared to be going strong. However, model Sumner Stroh exposed Levine in September and posted some (rather cringe) DMs they'd exchanged to TikTok. She also alleged that they'd had an inappropriate physical relationship, per Page Six. Although Levine denied physically cheating, he did own up to (and apologize for) the messages. And while social media got a slew of hilarious memes out of the deal,Levine's cheating allegations threatened to topple his long-lasting relationship with Prinsloo. What's even more concerning is the fact that Prinsloo, who gave birth to the couple's third child in January, had recently announced her pregnancy just days before news broke. So how are Levine and Prinsloo doing today?