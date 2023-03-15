Paris Hilton Is Ecstatic For Lindsay Lohan After Her Former Frenemy's Pregnancy News

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were two of the biggest names in the early 2000s, and over the years, they maintained what we would refer to as a frenemy-type relationship. You know... one where they're like BFFs one moment and the next moment the claws were out. The two hit a roadblock in their relationship in 2006 when Hilton and Lohan sparred over a man – Lohan broke girl code when she linked up with Hilton's ex, Stavros Niarchos III (the infamous Greek shipping heir). Hilton's pal, Brandon Davis, stuck up for Paris the heiress, and badmouthed Lohan in the press. "I think she's worth about $7 million, which means she's really poor. It's disgusting," he told paps of Lohan's relationship with Niarchos. "She lives in a motel." While the words didn't come out of Hilton's mouth, she still laughed about it.

Things didn't end there — with plenty of other instances of drama to follow. According to Elle, Lohan called Hilton the C-word on camera though the "Mean Girls" star has denied it time and time again. "I never said that. I love Paris. Paris is my friend," she claimed. Not too long after, she and Hilton reunited again and seemed friendly, this time with Britney Spears by their sides — making them one of the most talked-about trios ever. The only problem? Hilton claims Lohan invited herself to her girl date with Brit Brit.

But all these years later, Hilton seems to be playing nice... for now at least!