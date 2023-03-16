RHOP Star Robyn Dixon's Husband Juan Loses College Coaching Job Amid Troubling Lawsuit

In December 2022, Ibn Williams, a former Coppin State University basketball player filed a lawsuit against assistant basketball coach, Lucian Brownlee over sexual misconduct, per the Baltimore Brew. Williams alleged that he believed Brownlee, prior to joining the coaching staff, posed as a female student, who catfished him online in order to obtain explicit photos. The student also alleged that Brownlee — acting as the catfisher — blackmailed him into participating in and filming a sexual act in an effort to further manipulate the situation.

According to Reality Blurb, Brownlee claimed to have also been blackmailed by the catfisher; however, Williams' lawyers have refuted his claims. "By information and belief, the blackmailer was coach [Lucian] Brownlee," read the lawsuit in part. Juan Dixon was also named for his alleged failure to appropriately investigate Williams' claims. After turning to his father to set up a meeting, Williams eventually met up with Juan and other Coppin State staff members to seek help.

Unfortunately, the lawsuit alleges that Dixon, specifically, "indicated that he was helpless to address the drug issue in any meaningful way" (via the Baltimore Brew). However, he allegedly encouraged Williams to stay on the team. Lastly, Williams also allege that states that Dixon, along with the coaching staff, admitted to being aware of Brownlee's history of mental health issues. Williams' lawsuit is ongoing.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).