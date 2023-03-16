RHOP Star Robyn Dixon's Husband Juan Loses College Coaching Job Amid Troubling Lawsuit
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Robyn Dixon's husband, Juan Dixon is having a difficult star to the year. Roughly one month after Juan's alleged other woman accused him of having an extramarital affair on Robyn Dixon, Juan has lost his head coaching job at Coppin State University. "Coppin State has parted ways with head coach Juan Dixon, he told @stadium," tweeted sports analyst Jeff Goodman on March 14. "Former Maryland Terps star spent the last six seasons leading the Coppin program." Coppin's athletic director, Derek Carter also confirmed the news. "After fully evaluating the men's basketball program and performance, we feel a change of leadership is necessary moving forward," said Carter in a statement. "We wish Juan and his family the best for the future. We thank him for his time at Coppin."
During his tenure at Coppin State, Juan — who spent the much of his moderately successful NBA career with the Washington Wizards — led the team to a middling 53 wins against 131 losses over, per Sports Illustrated. And while it's likely that Juan's performance did play a major factor in the university's decision to part ways, the timing suggests that Coppin's decision may have possibly been influenced by another important factor: the ongoing sexual assault lawsuit launched by one of Juan's former student athletes against Coppin's assistant basketball coach.
Juan Dixon was named in the former student's lawsuit
In December 2022, Ibn Williams, a former Coppin State University basketball player filed a lawsuit against assistant basketball coach, Lucian Brownlee over sexual misconduct, per the Baltimore Brew. Williams alleged that he believed Brownlee, prior to joining the coaching staff, posed as a female student, who catfished him online in order to obtain explicit photos. The student also alleged that Brownlee — acting as the catfisher — blackmailed him into participating in and filming a sexual act in an effort to further manipulate the situation.
According to Reality Blurb, Brownlee claimed to have also been blackmailed by the catfisher; however, Williams' lawyers have refuted his claims. "By information and belief, the blackmailer was coach [Lucian] Brownlee," read the lawsuit in part. Juan Dixon was also named for his alleged failure to appropriately investigate Williams' claims. After turning to his father to set up a meeting, Williams eventually met up with Juan and other Coppin State staff members to seek help.
Unfortunately, the lawsuit alleges that Dixon, specifically, "indicated that he was helpless to address the drug issue in any meaningful way" (via the Baltimore Brew). However, he allegedly encouraged Williams to stay on the team. Lastly, Williams also allege that states that Dixon, along with the coaching staff, admitted to being aware of Brownlee's history of mental health issues. Williams' lawsuit is ongoing.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).