Taylor Swift Is Dropping Four Unreleased Songs To Kick Off The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is starting her "The Eras Tour" in the best way — by releasing new songs as a treat to fans.

There had been much controversy about Swift's latest tour, especially after thousands — if not millions — of fans lost out on the chance to score tickets. During the presale, many complained that the codes that Ticketmaster provided did not work, the ticketing site constantly crashed, and the wait times were ridiculous. Many also expressed frustration over the platform's dynamic pricing model, a strategy used to adjust costing based on demand, resulting in ticket prices skyrocketing to thousands of dollars. In fact, some government officials intervened to call out the ticketing company. "Ticketmaster is a monopoly, its merger with Live Nation should never have been approved, and they needed to be reigned in," New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Swift sympathized with fans, writing on her Instagram Story that "it really pisses me off" how her fans had to jump through hoops for a chance to see her perform. She said that it was "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse," especially when her team had been promised that everything would go off without a hitch. And while she's delighted that 2.4 million people got tickets, the fact that they "went through several bear attacks to get them" did not sit well. Now, perhaps as a way of compensating those who won't get to see her on tour, she's releasing several new songs.