Which Rumored Celebrity Relationship Do You Think Will Actually Last? - Exclusive Survey
Celebrities somehow constantly shock fans with their relationship choices. Like, who saw Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's marriage coming after so many years with his on-off-on-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez? So far, Bieber and Baldwin's marriage appears to be going strong after nearly four years. Brides reports that the couple even did it again in 2019, with a lavish South Carolina wedding in front of friends and family.
Another unlikely pair of lovers, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, got hitched in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony after a practice Vegas ceremony. Who could have predicted the inked Blink-182 drummer would someday be waiting for a Kardashian to walk down the aisle in le Bel Paese?
On the other hand, the celeb world was left reeling when Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship ground to a halt. "We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives are yet to be written," Brady announced on Instagram stories (via SI).
In a previous survey, Nicki Swift asked fans, "which new celebrity couple is the most surprising?" The overwhelming answer, with 49% of the vote, was "Boy Meets World" star Matthew Lawrence and his CrazySexyCool girlfriend, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Per US Weekly, they're still getting hot and heavy since officially confirming they were dating in November 2022. Now, in another exclusive survey, Nicki Swift asked fans, "which rumored celebrity relationship do you think will actually last?" Drum roll, please!
Selena and Drew sitting in a tree....
When Nicki Swift asked fans which rumored celeb pairing would go the full distance, 4,100 weighed in. With 48% of the votes, there was one clear winner. It may not have worked out with Justin Bieber, but, nearly 2,000 respondents believe Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are kinda crazy for each other. Gomez first sparked romance rumors with one-half of EDM DJ duo The Chainsmokers in January. The couple looked decidedly cozy as they exited a New York restaurant holding hands. A source told ET that sparks immediately flew after Gomez and Taggart were introduced by mutual friends.
In a twist of fate, Shawn Mendes also lost out on love thanks to Bieber snagging Baldwin. Mendes dated her back in the day, and things got pretty serious between them. But now, he is reportedly hooking up with Sabrina Carpenter, and 24% of fans believe their rumored romance means he'll never be alone again.
Leonardo DiCaprio appears to flick through the Victoria's Secret catalog to pick his girlfriends, so it was only a matter of time before he got to Gigi Hadid. Surprisingly, 372 fans think the alleged couple actually stands a chance of lasting. Avril Lavigne and Tyga are in joint third place, with 11% believing the rapper will be her Sk8er Boi. Finally, firmly in last place, with just 6% of the votes, are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. C'mon! If those two crazy kids can't make it, what chance is there for anybody?