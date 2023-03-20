Which Rumored Celebrity Relationship Do You Think Will Actually Last? - Exclusive Survey

Celebrities somehow constantly shock fans with their relationship choices. Like, who saw Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's marriage coming after so many years with his on-off-on-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez? So far, Bieber and Baldwin's marriage appears to be going strong after nearly four years. Brides reports that the couple even did it again in 2019, with a lavish South Carolina wedding in front of friends and family.

Another unlikely pair of lovers, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, got hitched in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony after a practice Vegas ceremony. Who could have predicted the inked Blink-182 drummer would someday be waiting for a Kardashian to walk down the aisle in le Bel Paese?

On the other hand, the celeb world was left reeling when Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship ground to a halt. "We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives are yet to be written," Brady announced on Instagram stories (via SI).

In a previous survey, Nicki Swift asked fans, "which new celebrity couple is the most surprising?" The overwhelming answer, with 49% of the vote, was "Boy Meets World" star Matthew Lawrence and his CrazySexyCool girlfriend, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Per US Weekly, they're still getting hot and heavy since officially confirming they were dating in November 2022. Now, in another exclusive survey, Nicki Swift asked fans, "which rumored celebrity relationship do you think will actually last?" Drum roll, please!