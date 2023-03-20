Amanda Bynes Placed On Psychiatric Hold After Last-Minute 90s Con Absence

Red flags were raised after Amanda Bynes pulled out of 90s Con at the last minute, citing illness. Friends' worst fears were confirmed Monday following news of her third psych-related hospitalization. The former child star's mental illness struggle has often played out publicly. In 2012, fans began wondering, "what happened to Amanda Bynes?" after a series of concerning events. This question was answered when she was forcibly placed on a psychiatric hold in 2013.

After Amanda's second 5150 (involuntary psychiatric hold) in 2014, she tweeted (via E!) that she'd been diagnosed with bipolar and was taking medication. Per People, Amanda's mother, Lynn Bynes, was granted a conservatorship, awarding her complete control of her daughter's "personal, medical, and financial affairs."

Concern for the actor's well-being surfaced again in September 2020 after she posted a selfie, looking tearful and down, showing a lopsided heart tattoo on her left cheek. Thankfully, Amanda made a major change to her face-ink appearance a year later by revealing (via The Sun) that she was having the tattoo laser-removed. Then, in March 2022, Bynes' conservatorship finally ended. "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently," she told ET. However, sadly, Amanda Bynes has been placed on psychiatric hold once again following her last-minute 90s Con absence.