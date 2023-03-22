Bruce Willis' Wife Names The Hardest Part Of Celebrating Her Wedding Anniversary

Bruce Willis and Emma Hemming Willis' love will never die. Since they first met in 2007, it was clear that the couple was head over heels for one another. Emma gushed to People about how "charming" Bruce was, and the actor took it one step further as he shared, "I was already in love with her." Just two years after they first met, the couple exchanged vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Turks and Caicos. "In sickness and in health," the couple promised to be there for one another regardless.

Unfortunately, the couple has had to face that promise as Bruce's aphasia diagnosis worsened earlier this year. In February 2023, Emma, Demi Moore, and his three eldest daughters issued a joint statement revealing the "Die Hard" actor's devastating health news. They wrote, "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces." The family expressed relief at having a more precise diagnosis but acknowledged that it doesn't make things easier.

Emma has been open about the "grief and sadness" she has faced on Instagram, especially when celebrating big life moments like Bruce's birthday. She has continued to be vulnerable about her experience throughout this devastating time. Even as she marked her anniversary with Bruce, she reflected on the most challenging aspect of it all.