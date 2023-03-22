Hoda Kotb Steps Away From Today Show Again Following Daughter Hope's Hospitalization

Near the end of 2022, Al Roker dealt with unexpected health issues, which caused him to miss several episodes of "Today." Recently, Hoda Kotb also recently missed several tapings of the beloved morning show. And while Roker's unscheduled absence was caused by dangerous blood clots, which required surgical intervention and left him hospitalized for several days, Kotb's absence was also health-related. "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Kotb shared upon her return on March 6 (via Today). "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely."

During her self-hosted hour of "Today," along with Jenna Bush Hager, Kotb also shared that the situation made her remember how amazing people are." Kotb continued, "That's the thing I learned through all this. The nurses who stood by her all the way, the nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of all of us." Kotb also shared that her fear temporarily kept her from feeling gratitude, but eventually found her way. She also left viewers with a heartfelt message: "Anyone who's ever gone through an illness with a child, I thought I understood you, but I didn't." Now, Kotb has taken more time away from "Today" ... but this time it's for a much happier reason.