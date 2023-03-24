Attention, Hailey Bieber: Your Husband Should Be Defending You, Not Selena Gomez

When it comes to Selena Gomez's silent feud with his wife, Justin Bieber has gone "Ghost" instead of defending Hailey Bieber. Now that Gomez has stepped up to put an end to intense fan backlash against Hailey, it's never been clearer Justin doesn't have his girl's back.

Tensions between the two ladies have brewed for years, as Gomez had a decade-long tumultuous romance with Justin before he moved on to Hailey. In 2018 Justin shocked the world by getting engaged to Hailey just months after breaking up with Gomez for the final time. Flash-forward a few years and rumors of a conflict resurfaced when Hailey posted a TikTok with Kendall Jenner that many saw as her mocking Gomez. Later, she posted an Instagram Story some thought was making fun of Gomez's eyebrows. Social media users then rallied around #TeamSelena and dogged Hailey. Gomez posted to her Instagram Story on March 23 calling for an end to the drama. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," she wrote. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Regardless of where you stand on whether Hailey bullied Gomez or not, death threats are never okay and no one should be on the receiving end of them. Surely Justin realizes that — but where is he?