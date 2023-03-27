Sebastián Lletget Apologizes To Fiancé Becky G (& Claims Cheating Scandal Was A Setup)

Becky G and Sebastián Lletget seemed like the perfect couple but looks can be deceiving. The two first got together in 2016, and fans knew it was only a matter of time before the FC Dallas star would pop the question.

In December 2022, Lletget took the leap of faith and proposed to Becky G in a truly romantic way. The singer posted the proposal on Instagram with a sweet caption of the moment. She said, "...As I got to the end of the pier you got down on one knee and asked me to be yours forever... Sebastian you made that dream come true. It was even more pure, more honest, more emotional, more beautiful than I could have ever imagined it to feel." Friends, family, and fans were ecstatic for the two and couldn't wait for them to tie the knot.

However, Becky G's world turned upside down because three months after their engagement, rumors circulated that the soccer star had cheated on the singer. According to Mitú, an anonymous woman shared on Instagram audio messages, DM's, and videos alleging the soccer player had cheated on Becky G. The woman said, "Sebastian, your boyfriend, cheated on you in February and I have all the proof. I can send them to you privately. A lot of the press is contacting me because I will not remain silent." While people didn't want to believe the accusations, the evidence seemed nearly impossible to refute, and now Lletget has responded.