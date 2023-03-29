How Tyra Banks Really Feels About Julianne Hough Replacing Her As DWTS Host

On March 17, it was revealed that Tyra Banks would not be coming back as a host for "Dancing with the Stars." TMZ reported that she was focusing on being an entrepreneur, specifically mentioning that she wanted to kick-start her ice cream business in the United States. She added that she will be stepping away from TV altogether, and hosting is no longer in her future plans.

It was then announced that Julianne Hough would be replacing the model, and co-hosting the show with returning host Alfonso Ribeiro. "It is such an honor to be rejoining 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host," Hough told Variety in a statement. "The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."

Derek Hough shared on his Instagram page that he will be touring the country while he judges another season of the ballroom dance competition show. He then announced to his followers that his little sister was making a triumphant return to the show as the new co-host. It's clear that Derek is excited that his sister is back in the ballroom, but what does Banks think about her replacement?