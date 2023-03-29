How Tyra Banks Really Feels About Julianne Hough Replacing Her As DWTS Host
On March 17, it was revealed that Tyra Banks would not be coming back as a host for "Dancing with the Stars." TMZ reported that she was focusing on being an entrepreneur, specifically mentioning that she wanted to kick-start her ice cream business in the United States. She added that she will be stepping away from TV altogether, and hosting is no longer in her future plans.
It was then announced that Julianne Hough would be replacing the model, and co-hosting the show with returning host Alfonso Ribeiro. "It is such an honor to be rejoining 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host," Hough told Variety in a statement. "The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."
Derek Hough shared on his Instagram page that he will be touring the country while he judges another season of the ballroom dance competition show. He then announced to his followers that his little sister was making a triumphant return to the show as the new co-host. It's clear that Derek is excited that his sister is back in the ballroom, but what does Banks think about her replacement?
Tyra Banks supports the new DWTS host
Although Tyra Banks is stepping down as a host of "Dancing with the Stars," the model has shown that she is delighted with Julianne Hough being her replacement. While speaking to Us Weekly, the former host credited Hough's long history with the show, indicating that she thinks that the dancer is the right fit for the job. She also added that fans will enjoy having both Julianne and her brother, Derek, in the ballroom together. "She's a perfect choice," Banks said, adding, "She's gonna crush it."
Julianne has competed on the ballroom dance competition show for multiple seasons and has won the Mirrorball Trophy twice. She has also judged the show in the past. The last time she appeared on the show was as a guest judge in 2021. She filled in for her brother who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined.
During Banks' three-year tenure as the show's host, she received some backlash from fans due to her on-air flubs and communication issues. Last season, the "America's Next Top Model" alum mispronounced the names of contestants and professional dancers. Even Nikki Bella had to comment on it after Banks mispronounced Artem Chigvintsev's name multiple times.