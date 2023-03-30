Bam Margera's Legal Issues Mount With Second Arrest In A Month
Weeks after being arrested, Bam Margera has once again ruffled the feathers of the law.
Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the "Jackass" alum was arrested on a domestic violence charge after he allegedly kicked a woman who identified as his wife. The former pro-skater was brought to the Vista Detention Facility in San Diego, California, and slapped with a corporal injury charge, only to be released the next day after posting bail totaling $50,000. The outlet reported that it wasn't Margera's estranged wife, Nikki Boyd, who was at the receiving end of his alleged "kick," but his current girlfriend, who has yet to be identified.
The "Viva La Bam" alum is no stranger to run-ins with the law, having previously been arrested for a DUI in 2020. Now, weeks after his arrest for domestic violence, Margera has once again landed in hot water over his behavior. And this time, Boyd and the five-year-old son she shares with Margera were reportedly involved.
Bam Margera was arrested on a public intoxication charge
Bam Margera has once again found himself behind bars after allegedly disrupting a restaurant in Burbank, California, and causing a commotion. TMZ reported that he entered a food establishment where his wife, Nikki Boyd, and son, Phoenix, were dining and began an altercation with an unidentified woman.
It isn't apparent whether it was Boyd who Margera was arguing with, but sources say that Margera was under the influence of alcohol, leading to his arrest for public intoxication. It's also worth noting that Boyd filed for legal separation from Margera in February 2023. "Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," her lawyer, David Glass, told People.
This follows Margera's recent claims that he was in a "good place" and no longer wanted to struggle with substance abuse because he was "much happier without it." His former "Jackass" co-star, Steve-O, shared on Instagram that Margera had returned to his old habits and was refusing to seek help. "I wish you could know how much I've hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you're making it clear that I have no other choice," Steve-O wrote in a now-deleted tweet."You're dying, brother, and it sucks that I can't do anything to save you."