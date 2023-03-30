Bam Margera's Legal Issues Mount With Second Arrest In A Month

Weeks after being arrested, Bam Margera has once again ruffled the feathers of the law.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the "Jackass" alum was arrested on a domestic violence charge after he allegedly kicked a woman who identified as his wife. The former pro-skater was brought to the Vista Detention Facility in San Diego, California, and slapped with a corporal injury charge, only to be released the next day after posting bail totaling $50,000. The outlet reported that it wasn't Margera's estranged wife, Nikki Boyd, who was at the receiving end of his alleged "kick," but his current girlfriend, who has yet to be identified.

The "Viva La Bam" alum is no stranger to run-ins with the law, having previously been arrested for a DUI in 2020. Now, weeks after his arrest for domestic violence, Margera has once again landed in hot water over his behavior. And this time, Boyd and the five-year-old son she shares with Margera were reportedly involved.