Jennifer Aniston's Defense Of Problematic Friends Jokes Gets Ripped To Shreds On Twitter

There's absolutely no doubt that the hit television show "Friends" put Jennifer Aniston on the map and made her one of the most talked-about celebrities on the planet. But while "Friends" is one of the most popular shows ever made, that doesn't mean that it would translate to this day in age, at least not according to Aniston.

She was promoting her Netflix movie, "Murder Mystery 2" with Adam Sandler, and admitted to AFP (via Yahoo!) that "comedy has evolved" in recent years. "Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life," the 54-year-old said. "[In the past] you could joke about a bigot and have a laugh — that was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now we're not allowed to do that."

Aniston added that there is a "new generation" of people who started watching "Friends," and many people find the show to be "offensive" at times. "There were things that were never intentional and others ... well, we should have thought it through — but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now." Some people don't like Aniston's take on things.