Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Posts Rare Glimpse Into Lisa Marie's Childhood

Shortly after Elvis Presley's high-profile marriage to Priscilla Presley ended in 1973, Elvis and former actor Linda Thompson began dating. During their romance, Thompson also formed a bond with Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie and Thompson grew close while living together in Elvis' famed Graceland home. Elvis and Thompson ultimately split in 1976, but Lisa Marie still felt close to Thompson. Thompson was even the first person Lisa Marie called when she found Elvis dead, mere months after the split.

Once news broke that Lisa Marie was hospitalized in January 2023, Thompson took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of Lisa Marie as she reminisced about their relationship. "I am fervently praying for someone I have always held so near & dear to my heart @lisampresley," she wrote at the time. "Please join me in sending out your best thoughts, love, prayers, and well wishes for a full and speedy recovery for her. Thank you."

Sadly, Lisa Marie died shortly after and it's clear to see that it took a toll on Thompson. In another recent post online, Thompson fondly remembered their time together while giving fans another intimate look at Lisa Marie's early years.