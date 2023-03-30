Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Posts Rare Glimpse Into Lisa Marie's Childhood
Shortly after Elvis Presley's high-profile marriage to Priscilla Presley ended in 1973, Elvis and former actor Linda Thompson began dating. During their romance, Thompson also formed a bond with Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie and Thompson grew close while living together in Elvis' famed Graceland home. Elvis and Thompson ultimately split in 1976, but Lisa Marie still felt close to Thompson. Thompson was even the first person Lisa Marie called when she found Elvis dead, mere months after the split.
Once news broke that Lisa Marie was hospitalized in January 2023, Thompson took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of Lisa Marie as she reminisced about their relationship. "I am fervently praying for someone I have always held so near & dear to my heart @lisampresley," she wrote at the time. "Please join me in sending out your best thoughts, love, prayers, and well wishes for a full and speedy recovery for her. Thank you."
Sadly, Lisa Marie died shortly after and it's clear to see that it took a toll on Thompson. In another recent post online, Thompson fondly remembered their time together while giving fans another intimate look at Lisa Marie's early years.
Linda Thompson shares sweet tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Linda Thompson took to her Instagram feed on March 29 to share a series of images of Lisa Marie Presley when she was younger. In the caption, Thompson explained that she was doing some spring cleaning when she came across a bunch of Polaroid pics featuring Lisa Marie. "Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos. Little "Yisa Marisa" as I remember her so lovingly. She was a precious little girl!" she said of the photos. The songwriter added, "We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She's still a part of my heart."
Thompson also plugged the show "Daisy Jones & the Six" — which stars Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough — saying that Keough reminds her of Lisa Marie. "Lisa's lovely, formidable, powerful presence lives on in her gorgeous and talented daughter," she ended the post.
After the announcement of Lisa Marie's death, Thompson shared other memories of Lisa Marie, including a photo of the star with her late father Elvis Presley. Thompson wrote then that her "heart [was] too heavy for words." A few days later, Thompson shared another sweet throwback shot, sharing, "I am grateful for all the precious memories of the adorable little girl I knew and loved." Who knew the two had such a sweet relationship?