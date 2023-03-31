Stormy Daniels' Brutally Honest Response To Donald Trump's Indictment

Much like the Donald Trump of a bygone era, Stormy Daniels is active on Twitter. And being one of the parties involved in the historical criminal case against Trump has brought out the trolls in full force. Unsurprisingly, some of their favorite ammo to use against Daniels is her alleged sexual encounter with the former president. She's fielded numerous questions about why she would agree to meet up with him knowing that he was married to Melania Trump at the time. In response to one Twitter user who tried to shame her for the purported extramarital affair, she wrote, "Why did he invite me to his room, take off his clothes and corner me when I came out of the bathroom even though he knew he had a wife?"

Prior to that, another troll tried to accuse Daniels of framing Trump and suggested that things aren't going to go well for her, writing, "Good luck walking down the streets after this! @realDonaldTrump is our #POTUS and will be selected by a landslide in 2024!" Daniels saucily responded, "I won't walk, I'll dance down the street when he is 'selected' to go to jail." We can't imagine what her Twitter page will look like if Trump does, indeed, go to prison.