Stormy Daniels' Brutally Honest Response To Donald Trump's Indictment
Stormy Daniels has responded to Donald Trump's recent indictment. As NPR wrote in March, Trump is being confronted with several criminal investigations. Among them is one case related to Trump and his colleagues trying to change the outcome of his defeat in Georgia, which took place when Trump ran for reelection in 2020. Other investigations that are being conducted stem from incidents like Trump's attempt to keep Daniels from revealing their alleged affair, for which he organized a payment of $130,000 to Daniels. This took place just prior to the 2016 presidential election.
WNBC shared on March 17 that it was widely anticipated Trump would be indicted in the Daniels case, and the news officially broke on March 30, per CNBC. The news site additionally noted that this marks the first time in history an ex-U.S. president has been criminally charged. Now, we're learning what Daniels' feelings are about this outcome — and she's not holding back.
Stormy Daniels 'feels bad' but 'like the system is working' after Trump indictment
Stormy Daniels is experiencing a mix of emotions after Donald Trump's indictment. Daniels' lawyer, Clark Brewster, spoke to USA Today on March 31 and shared that his client was feeling surprised amid this conclusion. He added, "The fact is that she feels bad that the guy has been charged. But on the other hand, truly, she knew what the facts were, and she wants him to deal with the truth as well. So from that perspective, there's a degree of feeling like the system is working."
In addition to this statement, Daniels posted a message to her followers on Twitter on March 30, writing, "Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne." CBS News was told by sources on March 31 that following the indictment, Trump is anticipated to be in New York on Monday, after which he would appear in court on Tuesday to go through the arraignment process. A plea is also expected to be entered by Trump at this time.
Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump's relationship leading up to his indictment began in 2006
Stormy Daniels' relationship with Donald Trump dates back to the mid-'00s. In a 2018 "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, Daniels spoke about her alleged affair with the former president, revealing that she and Trump began a sexual relationship each other after meeting in 2006. In 2011, Daniels opened up to In Touch Weekly about the affair and mentioned that her and Trump's last conversation had taken place a year and a half beforehand. This chat with the news site took place five years prior to Trump's 2016 presidential run, before which he arranged for the offer of $130,000 to Daniels in exchange for her to keep quiet about their relationship, per CBS News.
In 2018, CNN reported that Trump was facing a defamation lawsuit that had been filed by Daniels. Leading up to this case, Daniels revealed that a man had issued threats against her in 2011 in regards to Daniels speaking to the press about her and Trump's affair, and in response Trump had denounced Daniels' claims via Twitter.
Stormy Daniels keeps clapping back at critics on Twitter
Much like the Donald Trump of a bygone era, Stormy Daniels is active on Twitter. And being one of the parties involved in the historical criminal case against Trump has brought out the trolls in full force. Unsurprisingly, some of their favorite ammo to use against Daniels is her alleged sexual encounter with the former president. She's fielded numerous questions about why she would agree to meet up with him knowing that he was married to Melania Trump at the time. In response to one Twitter user who tried to shame her for the purported extramarital affair, she wrote, "Why did he invite me to his room, take off his clothes and corner me when I came out of the bathroom even though he knew he had a wife?"
Prior to that, another troll tried to accuse Daniels of framing Trump and suggested that things aren't going to go well for her, writing, "Good luck walking down the streets after this! @realDonaldTrump is our #POTUS and will be selected by a landslide in 2024!" Daniels saucily responded, "I won't walk, I'll dance down the street when he is 'selected' to go to jail." We can't imagine what her Twitter page will look like if Trump does, indeed, go to prison.