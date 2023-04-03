The Best Performer At The 2023 CMT Music Awards Wasn't Even A Country Artist

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette will always deliver! The legendary singer-songwriter performed "You Oughta Know" at the 2023 CMT Awards with Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the CMT's "Next Women of Country" campaign. And according to fans, she outperformed the rest of the group with her ever-powerful vocals.

"Alanis Morissette up on stage as an OG and still has it while these other youngins are off key and can't keep up," one fan tweeted. "Alanis Morissette still slaps, almost 30 years later. Was Jagged Little Pill the best album of the 90s?" said another, while another fan declared, "Alanis Morissette just sang the current top country female singers under the table..."

And despite being a relative newcomer in the country space, it looks like Morissette sees a future in it, especially after expressing a desire to collaborate with Shania Twain. "I'll just pounce on her," she told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she had the time of her life performing her hit track at the show with equally talented ladies. "Anytime I can support women expressing themselves, and feeling safe in a world that isn't always the safest," she shared. "Every industry, in general, is seen through the male lens, so to have a female lens be presented as a gang is really... I'll show up!"