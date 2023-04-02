Why Miranda Lambert Skipped The 2023 CMT Music Awards
All of country music's biggest stars are dazzling on the red carpet of the 2023 CMT Music Awards, being held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2. Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, and couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are among the star-studded crowd. But there's one major presence in country music that's missing from the action: "Mama's Broken Heart" singer Miranda Lambert.
At this year's CMT Music Awards, the songwriter was nominated for Female Video of the Year for her 2022 song, "Actin' Up." The video has garnered over three million views on YouTube as well as over $15,000 in donations for the MuttNation Foundation Fundraiser to benefit animal shelter pets. Lambert's last album, which featured "Actin' Up" on the tracklist, also earned three Grammy nominations, but the CMTs are known for being fan-voted. While her fans may be disappointed by the singer's absence, she has a mighty good excuse.
Miranda Lambert is plenty busy with her Vegas residency
While Miranda Lambert is widely considered to be a huge figure in the country world, she had to miss out on the CMT Music Awards because she's over a thousand miles away in Las Vegas, Nevada, for her residency! The singer debuted her "Velvet Rodeo" residency and joined the iconic lineup on the Las Vegas Strip at Planet Hollywood in September 2022. Her set list includes hit songs and fan favorites, like "Bluebird" and "Only Prettier."
Coincidentally, the CMT Music Awards and a performance date for her residency coincided on April 2, keeping the singer from attending one of country music's biggest award shows. Plus, Lambert recently canceled one of her Vegas residency dates on March 31 due to an unknown illness leaving her on vocal rest. In her apology for the cancellation, she specifically promised that she was "working hard to get better for the shows on Saturday and Sunday," with Sunday also being the CMT Music Awards. The show must go on!