Why Miranda Lambert Skipped The 2023 CMT Music Awards

All of country music's biggest stars are dazzling on the red carpet of the 2023 CMT Music Awards, being held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2. Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, and couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are among the star-studded crowd. But there's one major presence in country music that's missing from the action: "Mama's Broken Heart" singer Miranda Lambert.

At this year's CMT Music Awards, the songwriter was nominated for Female Video of the Year for her 2022 song, "Actin' Up." The video has garnered over three million views on YouTube as well as over $15,000 in donations for the MuttNation Foundation Fundraiser to benefit animal shelter pets. Lambert's last album, which featured "Actin' Up" on the tracklist, also earned three Grammy nominations, but the CMTs are known for being fan-voted. While her fans may be disappointed by the singer's absence, she has a mighty good excuse.