Body Language Expert Says We're So Wrong About Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani - Exclusive

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are just shy of reaching two years of marital bliss, but there's already speculation that they may not make it to another anniversary. Although their millions of adoring fans once eagerly rooted for the fellow musicians, who met while judging "The Voice," clung to each other in the wake of their respective divorces to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, and channeled their love through several musical collaborations, recent rumors suggest that they've hit a wall in their relationship. According to Radar Online, Stefani and Shelton are just not into each other anymore. "When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other," shared a purported close friend to the publication. "But the spark started disappearing after their wedding. It seems like they argue constantly now."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that breakup rumors have circulated about the couple. In 2020, Us Weekly reported that stress incurred from the pandemic was threatening to sever their bond. Stefani's and Shelton's recent CMT red carpet appearance has only fueled speculation of their supposed demise. However, Nicki Swift spoke to Jess Ponce III — Body Language Expert, Communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," who offered up a more optimistic perspective about their relationship.