Donald Trump's Kids Aren't Staying Quiet After His Arrest

In a history-making Tuesday, Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted or "charged with a crime," according to CBS News. As Newsweek reported, Trump was indicted on March 30 by a grand jury on 34 charges–the first time an American president has been indicted. The case revolves around the alleged $130,000 Trump's team paid Stormy Daniels, the adult film star, to stay quiet about a reported affair with Trump in 2006. The charges were brought in New York City, where Trump was arraigned. Trump's legal team denies involvement or "wrongdoing."

As the Wall Street Journal reported, Daniels and the former president had a brief dalliance in 2006, and the money was sent a decade later, just ahead of his first presidential election. As for Daniels, she's not feeling very triumphant about the whole thing. "The fact is that she feels bad that the guy has been charged," her lawyer Clark Brewster told USA Today, adding, "But on the other hand, truly, she knew what the facts were, and she wants him to deal with the truth as well. So from that perspective, there's a degree of feeling like the system is working."

So, are Trump's kids standing behind him through all of this? His sons are being particularly loud about their support.