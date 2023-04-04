Donald Trump's Kids Aren't Staying Quiet After His Arrest
In a history-making Tuesday, Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted or "charged with a crime," according to CBS News. As Newsweek reported, Trump was indicted on March 30 by a grand jury on 34 charges–the first time an American president has been indicted. The case revolves around the alleged $130,000 Trump's team paid Stormy Daniels, the adult film star, to stay quiet about a reported affair with Trump in 2006. The charges were brought in New York City, where Trump was arraigned. Trump's legal team denies involvement or "wrongdoing."
As the Wall Street Journal reported, Daniels and the former president had a brief dalliance in 2006, and the money was sent a decade later, just ahead of his first presidential election. As for Daniels, she's not feeling very triumphant about the whole thing. "The fact is that she feels bad that the guy has been charged," her lawyer Clark Brewster told USA Today, adding, "But on the other hand, truly, she knew what the facts were, and she wants him to deal with the truth as well. So from that perspective, there's a degree of feeling like the system is working."
So, are Trump's kids standing behind him through all of this? His sons are being particularly loud about their support.
Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are very much in their father's court
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have always been their father's biggest supporters. And now that Donald Trump is in big legal trouble, they're of course going to double down. The Daily Beast reported that Don Jr. called this case "Communist-level bulls***" and that Eric told Fox News this is the result of "the weaponization of politics" and that his dad "at some point ... deserves a pass."
And they're not slowing down, sharing how proud they are of Trump on Twitter, and Don Jr. sharing a petition to "defend the Constitution and stop the political persecution" of Trump. They and Trump's team are worried about a potential gag order the court might put on the former president. As Vice reported, this would mean he can't speak about anything involving the case or his insistence that he's innocent. If he does talk, it could send him straight to jail. Don Jr. said in a video that this "feels like a violation not just of your 1st Amendment, but of your 5th Amendment, and probably a bunch of other Amendments!"
According to The Independent, Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, visited him a couple of days before he went to New York and posted a simple statement on Instagram. "I love my father and I love my country. Today I am pained for both... I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern," she wrote.