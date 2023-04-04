Body Language Expert Decodes Donald Trump's Attempt To Salvage His Power Amid Arrest - Exclusive

On April 4, former United States President Donald Trump surrendered himself and was brought in for his highly-anticipated and widely-reported arraignment. All eyes were on him, and Trump's reaction to his situation in front of the cameras was certainly surprising to some viewers. Nicki Swift consulted a body language expert to determine what the indicted businessman is trying to convey to the public through his behavior.

To recap, the Manhattan District Attorney charged Trump with a total of 34 counts of falsifying business records, with most of the alleged offenses taking place while he served as U.S. President in 2017. At first, it seemed the charges were limited to Trump's funneling of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels through his campaign funds, but his official unsealed indictment reveals that there are over 30 suspected instances of "false entry" of financial documents like invoices and check stubs.

After he was charged for these financial grievances, the former president had to appear in New York court on April 4 to submit his plea of not guilty. In analyzing the videos that cameras caught of Trump exiting the arraignment, it's clear the known provocateur was trying to subvert expectations.