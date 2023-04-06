Khloe Kardashian Gets Closer Than Ever To Spilling The 'T' On Son's Name

While there are some things that are known about Khloé Kardashian's son, there are still several unknowns. We know that Khloé used a surrogate to carry her second child, something that she didn't do with her daughter. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the reality star spoke about surrogacy and all that it entailed. "If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable. I wouldn't have been aware; I wouldn't have known as much," she told Clarkson, adding that she was a little more of a "control freak" than Kim. "I love my surrogate; she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'" she shared.

In August, a rep for Khloe revealed that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate. The star has not shared many posts with the little dude, but in March, she shared his adorable little face with the world via Instagram as she wished Tristan Thompson a happy birthday. "You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them," she wrote. "All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles." The new baby looked perfectly content in his big sister's arms in the images, but the one thing that Khloé left out again? The baby's name.