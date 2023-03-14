We Finally Know What Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy Looks Like

Khloé Kardashian is the proud mother of two with her controversial on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The couple welcomed daughter, True Thompson, in 2018 and the smiley four-year-old has been a regular fixture on Kardashian's Instagram feed. Whether she's celebrating Valentine's Day or hanging with one of her cousins, True always looks as sweet (and stylish) as can be.

Last year, fans discovered that Kardashian planned to expand her family with Tristan even more. As of this writing, Kardashian has yet to reveal her son's name (perhaps taking a page out of Kylie Jenner's book?), but we do know that she used a surrogate to carry him — something that she didn't do with True. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Kardashian said in a statement via Us Weekly ahead of the baby's birth. In August, news broke that the surrogate gave birth to baby number two. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family." Following the birth of the healthy baby, a source told People, "Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again." The insider added, "She really wanted a baby boy."

Fans have not seen Kardashian's son on her Instagram as much as her daughter True, but this month he made his debut.