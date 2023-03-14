We Finally Know What Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy Looks Like
Khloé Kardashian is the proud mother of two with her controversial on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The couple welcomed daughter, True Thompson, in 2018 and the smiley four-year-old has been a regular fixture on Kardashian's Instagram feed. Whether she's celebrating Valentine's Day or hanging with one of her cousins, True always looks as sweet (and stylish) as can be.
Last year, fans discovered that Kardashian planned to expand her family with Tristan even more. As of this writing, Kardashian has yet to reveal her son's name (perhaps taking a page out of Kylie Jenner's book?), but we do know that she used a surrogate to carry him — something that she didn't do with True. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Kardashian said in a statement via Us Weekly ahead of the baby's birth. In August, news broke that the surrogate gave birth to baby number two. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family." Following the birth of the healthy baby, a source told People, "Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again." The insider added, "She really wanted a baby boy."
Fans have not seen Kardashian's son on her Instagram as much as her daughter True, but this month he made his debut.
Khloé Kardashian shares peek at son as she wishes Tristan Thompson a happy birthday
Khloé Kardashian's baby boy is ready for his close-up! The mother of two shared a sweet series of snaps on her Instagram feed in March to pay tribute to her on-again, off-again love, Tristan Thompson, on his birthday. The first photo in the deck captured the NBA star sitting on a couch with his children. True Thompson sat in the middle of her father and stepbrother, holding her baby brother on her lap. Kardashian's son looked sweet as can be as he closed his eyes and smiled. He sported a pair of black Halloween pajamas decorated with white ghosts. Another photo in the series captured Tristan holding the baby on his chest.
In the post's caption, Kardashian shared a tribute to her "baby daddy," writing, "You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them." She also shared a birthday wish for Tristan, asking him to "continue to crave change, healing, and transformation." The Good American founder disabled comments on the post, seemingly to avoid any critics who would have something to say about her rocky relationship with Thompson.
In October, Kardashian shared a few photos on her Instagram Stories of her son dressed in his Halloween costume but didn't reveal his face. We're glad to see the cutie pie but can now only wonder when we'll find out his name!