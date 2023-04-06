Diddy Confirms He Pays Sting Daily Over Song Sample (& The Amount Is Staggering)

Diddy may be lauded for his business acumen, but one poor business decision in the '90s has cost him more than he ever could've expected.

Whether you possess a casual love or intense interest in music, it's likely you've heard Diddy's 1997 version of "Every Breath You Take," originally recorded by The Police in 1983. While the original is a beloved rock classic made famous by lead singer Sting's rugged vocals, Diddy's version, which was a poignant tribute to his then-recently departed friend Biggie Smalls, skewed more R&B and featured vocals from singer Faith Evans. Upon its release, Diddy's version, "I'll Be Missing You," became so popular that he and Sting even performed together at that year's VMAs. Years later, Diddy performed the song to honor the life of Princess Diana at her 2007 benefits concert.

Given the widespread love of the song (and obvious co-sign from its songwriter), you wouldn't expect there to be any problem. However, Diddy didn't actually get Sting's permission to sample the classic song before diving full steam ahead into releasing it. Sting first made the surprising revelation during a 2018 interview with The Breakfast Club, revealing Diddy now has to pay him $2,000 a day "for the rest of his life." However, Diddy recently addressed the situation and revealed that the sum he pays is far more staggering.