The Wire Star Lance Reddick's Cause Of Death Is Now Confirmed

Lance Reddick's death on March 17 came as a shock to many. Some fans learned of the star's passing on the news or online, while others read a statement his wife shared on Reddick's Instagram page. "Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support, and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day," she wrote in a gut-wrenching update. "I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them." She also thanked fans for all of their prayers during such a difficult time and included a donation website for a school in Reddick's hometown. Many famous friends of the star, like Halle Berry, expressed their condolences in the comments. "My love and prayers are with the family at this very sad time," Berry wrote. "Lance was one of the most sincere people I'd ever met. Truly one of a kind! RIP sweet king."

TMZ first reported that the star's body was found in his home in Studio City, California. At the time, law enforcement stated that the cause of death appeared to be natural, meaning that there was no foul play involved. However, many questions remained as to why a seemingly healthy 60-year-old man died so suddenly.

Now, new details on Reddick's death certificate reveal the star's tragic cause of death.