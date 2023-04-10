Hilary Swank Welcomes Fraternal Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank has some really amazing news to share! The star has been making headlines for her pregnancy with twins, and it's been quite the journey. Last October, the "Million Dollar Baby" star announced that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, were expecting not just one but two little bundles of joy. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she said during an appearance on "Good Morning America." The star added, "And not just of one, but of two ... I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

The 48-year-old also got candid about why she decided to wait until a little later in life to expand her family. "I was having a career, and not having the right relationship until ... four years ago, and all the elements needed to come together and be right," she said in an "Extra" interview. The star noted that she dreamed of being pregnant since she was younger, so to have it all happen in real life was really exciting for her. Swank also revealed that the road hasn't been a cakewalk and she's experienced a few pregnancy symptoms including morning sickness.

One more cool thing to note? The babies' due date falls on her father's birthday, and since he is no longer alive, that's pretty special. Now, they're here and the star couldn't be more thrilled!