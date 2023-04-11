Diamond Expert: Millie Bobby Brown's Unexpected Engagement Topped By Ring Price - Exclusive

Jake Bongiovi liked it, so he put a ring on it. The son of Jon Bon Jovi has been in the spotlight for quite some time, seeing as his father is one of the most famous rockers of all time, but his romance with "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has been one of the biggest storylines of his life. In an interview with Wired, Brown revealed that she and Bongiovi initially connected through social media. "We met on Instagram ... And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?" Brown said. She's posted about their romance several times on Instagram, sharing snaps of the pair walking the red carpet and videos where they're out to dinner. Brown also happened to share the biggest news of her life on... social media!

On April 11, the actor surprised us all by sharing a black-and-white filtered image with Bongiovi wrapping her up in his arms. She smiled big as she put her hands on Bongiovi's arm and showed off a massive diamond on her ring finger. Brown did not specifically mention an engagement, but her caption basically confirmed it. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote on in the caption of the image. Many fans commented on the post to wish the couple the best, while several others couldn't help but point out the huge diamond on Brown's finger. So, how much did that set Bongiovi back? A pretty penny, to say the least!