Meghan Markle's Former Friend Names Who She'll Hurt Most With Royally 'Selfish' Coronation Absence

King Charles will become the oldest monarch in British history to be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 — but not everyone in the family will be there to witness history in the making. Though Prince Harry is traveling to the UK for his father's coronation, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," a palace spokesperson told Page Six. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's oldest son Archie turns 4 on May 6, but Meghan's reasoning goes beyond that. The December release of the couple's Netflix docuseries, coupled with Harry's bombshell memoir "Spare," means that tensions between the Sussexes and the royals have never been higher.

For some of the family, Meghan's absence at the coronation will be a relief. "It would have been particularly uncomfortable for [Prince William's wife] Kate [Middleton]," a source dished to the Daily Mail. In the upcoming book "Our King," the Princess of Wales calls her appearance with Prince Harry and Meghan at the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral "one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do," because of the "ill-feeling" between all parties. So, you can imagine that another public event with Meghan might not be a happy occasion.

And what about King Charles? It's hard to believe that Charles walked Meghan down the aisle at her wedding five years ago, and that she won't even be present for the biggest occasion of his life. But Charles isn't the one most likely to be hurt by Meghan's decision.