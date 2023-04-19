Matchmaker Uncovers Red Flag In Bill Hader & Ali Wong's Seemingly Perfect Pairing - Exclusive

Bill Hader and Ali Wong have decided to give love another go. And this is no hearsay! Hader's team confirmed the news to ET on Tuesday. "Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating again," said Hader's representative. If you recall, the fellow comics first started dating in 2022. An earlier report by Page Six spilled the beans about Hader and Wong's fling after they'd already moved on. "They're no longer dating," revealed an anonymous source. "They dated very briefly. They're just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They're certainly friends."

Of course, every celebrity couple claims to be "amicable" amid their breakup, but it appears this was the truth for Hader and Wong. Neither Wong nor Hader — who have each been married once before — have spoken further about the relationship, but Hader's recent comments to Collider suggest that things are going splendidly. "My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years," Hader said on April 16, "I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation."

While we're elated to hear about Wong and Hader's blooming bond, we spoke with Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking to get her opinion on whether or not their relationship is strong enough to last ... or full of red flags.