Matchmaker Uncovers Red Flag In Bill Hader & Ali Wong's Seemingly Perfect Pairing - Exclusive
Bill Hader and Ali Wong have decided to give love another go. And this is no hearsay! Hader's team confirmed the news to ET on Tuesday. "Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating again," said Hader's representative. If you recall, the fellow comics first started dating in 2022. An earlier report by Page Six spilled the beans about Hader and Wong's fling after they'd already moved on. "They're no longer dating," revealed an anonymous source. "They dated very briefly. They're just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They're certainly friends."
Of course, every celebrity couple claims to be "amicable" amid their breakup, but it appears this was the truth for Hader and Wong. Neither Wong nor Hader — who have each been married once before — have spoken further about the relationship, but Hader's recent comments to Collider suggest that things are going splendidly. "My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years," Hader said on April 16, "I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation."
While we're elated to hear about Wong and Hader's blooming bond, we spoke with Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking to get her opinion on whether or not their relationship is strong enough to last ... or full of red flags.
Ali Wong's recent divorce from Justin Hakuta may be too fresh
Overall, Bill Hader and Ali Wong are a "great match," according to matchmaker Susan Trombetti. "Funny is everything and these two together would probably make for some hilarious banter at the breakfast table." Trombetti exclusively shared with Nicki Swift. "Life is full of too much seriousness, and so to be in a relationship with a funny guy or girl makes for a laugh a minute times 2, so this is a match made in heaven." Unfortunately, the matchmaking expert does have one major concern about their relationship.
"The only concern I have is that [Wong] is still recently divorced whereas he has about 5 years more of a divorce that he has processed under his belt along with some relationships," Trombetti exclusively dished to Nicki Swift. "Many times, the first relationship you bounce into on the rebound after a divorce doesn't last. This isn't quite the same thing because it's been a year, but I would like it in a perfect world to be another year. That might be the reason they were seen together at the end of the year, then not, and back together." With that said, Trombetti believes that Wong and Hader are compatible as far as "their respective careers as well as stages of life." Still, "I definitely like this couple," Trombetti continued. "He is so private but he is currently calling her his girlfriend, so this is all great!"
We guess we have another celebrity couple to root for!