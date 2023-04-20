Hailey Bieber Is Still Struggling Despite Supposed Selena Gomez Truce

Hailey Bieber has been through a lot in 2023, especially when it comes to her rumored feud with Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez. Most know Gomez has a legion of devoted fans who defend her until the very end, and they're not afraid to take to social media to stick up for the star.

Things first got dicey between Hailey and Gomez when many of the latter's fans accused the model and Kylie Jenner of making fun of Gomez's eyebrows on TikTok. Jenner shot down the claims, commenting directly on the video. ​​"This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever, and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," she wrote. Gomez later commented on the video, telling fans to chill — but still, people got mad at Hailey.

Not too long after, Gomez commented on a video of Hailey throwing shade at Gomez's BFF, Taylor Swift, according to People. "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Gomez wrote before announcing that she was quitting TikTok. So, when Hailey posted a tribute to Justin on his birthday in March, Selenators ripped her in the comments. "Girl, he doesn't even like you fr," one person wrote. There were plenty more instances, but in March, Gomez shared an Instagram Story, asking her fans to be kind to Hailey after she reached out and revealed she was receiving death threats. Turns out, Hailey is still struggling.