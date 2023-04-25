Aaron Rodger's Next NFL Move Is Finally Official
Will he or won't he? That's been the question for Aaron Rodgers, and whether or not he'll remain with the Green Bay Packers, where he has played for 18 seasons (and his entire NFL career), or jump ship in favor of playing with the New York Jets. There has been plenty of speculation regarding Rodgers' next career move during the off-season, and the football pro has made it pretty clear that he's no longer happy in Green Bay and is seeking a fresh start.
In March, Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he has given some of his most headline-making interviews, expressing his desires for the future of his career. "I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," the NFL star said on the show. "And I haven't been holding anything up at this point; it's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me." During the interview, Rodgers also talked about his highly-publicized "darkness retreat," which he went on to help guide him into a decision for his career. "I gotta admit, I went into the darkness 90 percent retiring and 10 percent playing," he told McAfee. However, at the end of the retreat, the star said, "Now, when I came out of the darkness, something changed. I'm not exactly sure what that was, but something changed." Interesting.
So, will Rodgers get his wish?
Welcome to New York
Aaron Rodgers is heading to New York! After much speculation in the off-season, the Green Bay Packers have traded the NFL star to the New York Jets. ESPN reports that the two teams agreed to the terms of the deal on April 24, solidifying Rodgers' future. According to the outlet, the Jets will get Rodgers in addition to two 2023 draft picks — number 15 and number 170. In exchange, the Packers will receive the number 13, 42, and 207th draft pick in 2023 as well as "a conditional 2024 second-round pick" that has a chance to move up to a first-round selection as long as Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of games with the Jets.
Many fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the trade, and obviously, the reviews are pretty mixed. "I'm disappointed that Aaron Rodgers is leaving the Packers just as the #Bears are building a roster to compete for the North," one person tweeted regarding the longstanding Packers versus Bears rivalry. "I didn't really want Aaron Rodgers, but there's no question he's a huge upgrade on the field, and the rest of the team is pretty, pretty good. So sign me up for this and let's hope for the best," another person wrote.
Interestingly enough, another one of the Green Bay Packers' beloved quarterbacks, Brett Favre, also jumped ship from Green Bay to the New York Jets when he was 39 years old (the same age that Rodgers is now).