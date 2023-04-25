Aaron Rodger's Next NFL Move Is Finally Official

Will he or won't he? That's been the question for Aaron Rodgers, and whether or not he'll remain with the Green Bay Packers, where he has played for 18 seasons (and his entire NFL career), or jump ship in favor of playing with the New York Jets. There has been plenty of speculation regarding Rodgers' next career move during the off-season, and the football pro has made it pretty clear that he's no longer happy in Green Bay and is seeking a fresh start.

In March, Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he has given some of his most headline-making interviews, expressing his desires for the future of his career. "I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," the NFL star said on the show. "And I haven't been holding anything up at this point; it's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me." During the interview, Rodgers also talked about his highly-publicized "darkness retreat," which he went on to help guide him into a decision for his career. "I gotta admit, I went into the darkness 90 percent retiring and 10 percent playing," he told McAfee. However, at the end of the retreat, the star said, "Now, when I came out of the darkness, something changed. I'm not exactly sure what that was, but something changed." Interesting.

So, will Rodgers get his wish?