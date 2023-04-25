Meghan Markle's New Look Is Unmistakable After Her Decision To Skip Coronation

Meghan Markle is no stranger to making one headline after the next for various reasons, whether it be due to her physical appearance or drama between herself and the royal family. The mother of two received mixed reviews this month after announcing her decision to skip King Charles' (aka her father-in-law's) coronation while her husband, Prince Harry, plans to attend. "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement via Fox News. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Some outlets like The Telegraph suggested that Markle opted to skip the coronation after all of the drama that went down with King Charles and his alleged prejudice against her son Archie before his birth over the color of his skin. However, Meghan's reps have since shot down those claims. "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous," Markle's reps said in a statement to the New York Post.

Aside from all of the he-said, she-said in the coronation drama, Meghan is also facing more negative headlines over what appears to be a new look. Some people are slamming the former "Suits" star after an appearance while comparing her to another royal family member.