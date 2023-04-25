Honey Boo Boo Channels Her Pageant Roots In Prom Makeover

Prom season is in full swing and Honey Boo Boo just unveiled a dazzling prom look! If you've been keeping tabs on Honey Boo Boo — whose legal name is Alana Thompson — then you know that the last few weeks have been quite hectic. In March, the 17-year-old reality star was sitting shotgun when her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, was arrested for running from authorities. Carswell, who is four years older, was charged with a DUI, per Us Weekly. His driver's license was also expired, per In Touch.

Weeks later, Honey Boo Boo had the internet divided as to whether or not the new accent she was sporting was just a teenager experimenting with identity or an attempt to co-opt Black culture. Plus, Honey Boo Boo's sister is currently battling cancer — a difficult blow no matter your age. Fortunately, the high-schooler recently enjoyed a weekend away from public scandals and enjoyed being a regular teenager. How? She went to prom, of course! And based on her attire ... she's definitely embracing her pageant roots again.