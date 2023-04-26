Why Howard Stern Thinks Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit Benefits Don Lemon

On April 24, Don Lemon announced on Twitter that he'd been fired from CNN. Lemon might have Variety to thank for his firing, given that the outlet detailed the anchor's misogynistic behavior and troubling on-set behavior in a recent exposé. Naturally, social media is all in the mix, with people sharing their takes on whether or not Lemon deserved to lose his job or if there was a possible racial motivation for his termination.

That same day, it was announced that Tucker Carlson was finished at Fox News, along with NBC Universal's Jeff Shell. According to Shell's written statement, NBC Universal split with him because he had "an inappropriate relationship with a woman in my company." Meanwhile, Carlson's firing, which occurred a few hours before Lemon and Shell's, could stem from multiple issues. One popular theory places blame on his ex-producer, who recently launched a lawsuit against him for nursing a set where antisemitic ideology could survive, according to CNN. Given their surprise terminations, it's safe to say that the news landscape will look a lot different going forward. In Don Lemon's case, however, things could be worse — at least if you ask Howard Stern.