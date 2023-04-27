Tucker Carlson's First Remarks Since Fox News Ouster Are Totally Cryptic (& Seemingly Shady)
Tucker Carlson has been on the air for quite some time. Carlson first joined Fox News in 2009, and before that, he appeared on several other shows like "48 Hours" and "The Spin Room" on CNN. The television personality landed what has undoubtedly been the most prominent role of his life in 2016 as he signed on for "Tucker Carlson Tonight" with the network. He remained on the self-titled show until April 2023, before his highly publicized exit from the network that made him a household name — at least to Fox News viewers.
Carlson's long-standing career with the network ended unexpectedly on April 24, when Fox News revealed it'd parted ways with Carlson. "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and before that as a contributor," the network said in a statement. "Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st. 'Fox News Tonight' will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named," Fox News added.
The network didn't give many clues as to why Carlson was let go, but The Wall Street Journal reported that the Fox News host used vulgar language off-camera, calling one of the executives at Fox a "c-word" in a text message exchange. Yikes. But just because he's gone, don't expect Carlson to keep his opinions to himself.
Tucker Carlson slams the media
Good evening pic.twitter.com/SPrsYKWKCE— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 27, 2023
Tucker Carlson may have left Fox News, but that doesn't mean he isn't finding other ways to communicate with the masses. The TV personality posted an incredibly candid video on Twitter on April 26, stating how many "genuinely nice" people he's noticed outside the media. Then, he slammed politics — the arena he covered for so long. "You notice when you take a little time off how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing," Carlson said in the video. "In five years, we won't even remember that we have them. Trust me as someone who's participated."
Carlson went on to say that the most important topics that will "define our future," like "war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources," don't get covered in any debates, as those types of debates are "not permitted" in America. "Both political parties and their donors have reached a consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it," he stated. "Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state." Carlson added that people who speak the truth become stronger, while people who lie become weaker. He also teased a comeback, sharing he would see everyone soon. As of this writing, more than 14 million people have watched the video.
After his exit, Carlson also told the Daily Mail that his retirement was "going great."