Kevin Costner's Friend Denies Infidelity As Spark Behind Wife's Divorce Filing

After 18 years of marriage, Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are calling it quits. Baumgartner, a handbag designer, was the one to pull the plug on their relationship after she filed for divorce in early May 2023, per TMZ. The designer cited "irreconcilable differences" for her split from the "Yellowstone" actor, but others were convinced that Costner's history with infidelity might have played a role in their breakup.

In the past, Costner has been accused of cheating on his first wife, Cindy Silva, whom he separated from in 1994, per the Daily Mail. The actor reportedly had an affair with hula dancer Michele Amaral, as well as several other women. However, Costner continuously denied the rumors that he was involved in any of the affairs. He told Parade, "They had me romantically involved with [model] Angie Everheart. But that wasn't true ... Then there was that story about the married hula dancer in Hawaii with whom I was alleged to have had an affair. I never even spoke to the woman on the telephone." Still, many weren't convinced as Costner alluded to a "series of events" that occurred during his first marriage, per The Seattle Times.

Fast-forward nearly 20 years later, and Costner is facing the same accusations of infidelity with his second wife, Baumgartner. But, despite all the cheating rumors the "Yellowstone" actor currently faces, his friends are making it known that all of the gossip is not true.