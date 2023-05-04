Kevin Costner's Friend Denies Infidelity As Spark Behind Wife's Divorce Filing
After 18 years of marriage, Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are calling it quits. Baumgartner, a handbag designer, was the one to pull the plug on their relationship after she filed for divorce in early May 2023, per TMZ. The designer cited "irreconcilable differences" for her split from the "Yellowstone" actor, but others were convinced that Costner's history with infidelity might have played a role in their breakup.
In the past, Costner has been accused of cheating on his first wife, Cindy Silva, whom he separated from in 1994, per the Daily Mail. The actor reportedly had an affair with hula dancer Michele Amaral, as well as several other women. However, Costner continuously denied the rumors that he was involved in any of the affairs. He told Parade, "They had me romantically involved with [model] Angie Everheart. But that wasn't true ... Then there was that story about the married hula dancer in Hawaii with whom I was alleged to have had an affair. I never even spoke to the woman on the telephone." Still, many weren't convinced as Costner alluded to a "series of events" that occurred during his first marriage, per The Seattle Times.
Fast-forward nearly 20 years later, and Costner is facing the same accusations of infidelity with his second wife, Baumgartner. But, despite all the cheating rumors the "Yellowstone" actor currently faces, his friends are making it known that all of the gossip is not true.
Kevin Costner didn't cheat and was blindsided by divorce
Kevin Costner may have a history of being linked to alleged affairs, but that's not what caused his split from Christine Baumgartner. Or, at least that's what a close friend is saying. According to Page Six, one of Costner's longtime friends denied all the gossip that the "Yellowstone" actor cheated on Baumgartner. The source shared, "There was no issue of cheating at all."
After their split was announced, many pointed out that Costner had a history of cheating accusations with his past wife, Cindy Silva. However, that didn't have anything to do with his breakup with the handbag designer. One of the actor's reps even told Page Six the cheating rumors were "absolutely not true." The information Costner's friend and rep gave to the outlet seems to be accurate, because not only was the world shocked by the sudden divorce, but the actor also had no idea it was coming.
Costner's friend shared with the outlet that the actor didn't expect the divorce filing. They revealed, "Kevin was very surprised by Christine's actions, he obviously doesn't want the divorce and he would take her back. It's disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children." In fact, just this March, the couple was all smiles at the 2023 Oscars, per Country Living. Costner and Baumgartner walked hand in hand as they posed on the red carpet, but looks can be deceiving.