Ray Liotta's Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear After One Year

When he was alive, Ray Liotta was one of the brightest stars in Hollywood. Liotta had a ton of huge acting credits to his name, but among his most popular films were "Goodfellas," "Narc," and "Something Wild." Like many other celebrities before him, Liotta's life came to an end suddenly and long before anyone would have expected it to in May of 2022. The actor was shooting the movie "Dangerous Waters" in the Dominican Republic and people on the set of the movie figured something was wrong when Liotta failed to appear on set when he was supposed to. Police were called to Liotta's hotel room, where they found him dead on the scene. Liotta was only 67 years old at the time.

The star's team did not release an official statement on his Instagram page but fans made sure to comment about his death on his last post, where he announced plans to star in "Cocaine Bear," which released this year. "I watched 'Goodfellas' with my father as a kid and was mesmerised by the "rags to riches" narration and how you beautifully transcended your character. Rest easy, sir," one social media user wrote. Several people who worked with the actor, including famed director Martin Scorsese, also commented on Liotta's death. "I'm absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta. He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor," he told People.

Now, we're learning more details as to what caused Liotta's untimely death.