Matchmaker Cracks Tom Cruise's Attraction To Shakira Wide Open After Unlikely Hangout - Exclusive

Tom Cruise and Shakira may be on a new track toward romance after being spotted at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. According to Page Six, the two celebrities quickly caught fans' attention after hanging out in a private suite during the sporting event. A TikTok user even captured the two chatting away as cars raced by.

Shakira has become recently single after she and her ex, Gerard Piqué, called it quits in June 2022. Following their split, the couple released a statement sharing, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect [our] privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The pair has had quite a tumultuous fallout after they announced their split. Cheating allegations, diss tracks, and subtle jabs at one another surrounded their breakup. However, the "Waka Waka" looks ready to move on, and Cruise may be her next new romance.

Cruise and Shakira have a lot more in common than people may realize. Similar to Shakira, the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor had been involved in a very public breakup in 2012 with actor Katie Holmes. Not just that, but Cruise shares a child with his ex just like the musician. So, both the celebrities' surprise outing at F1 Miami Grand Prix and their potential romance make a lot of sense. As revealed in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti agrees.