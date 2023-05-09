Howard Stern Completely Rips King Charles' Coronation With Major Insult

Infamous radio personality Howard Stern has yet another hot take about the new King of England, King Charles III. The longtime heir was finally coronated into the highest royal position back on May 6, and the shock jock had some harsh things to say about the pomp and circumstance.

Of course, Stern has ridiculed basically every other high-profile figure, but he has recently been sharing his negative opinions on the royal family. The comedian blasted the media for what he deemed to be "excessive" coverage of Queen Elizabeth after she died in September 2022. He also took shots at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when their 2022 documentary was released, calling them "whiney b***ches" and mocking their royal plight. But Stern did express sympathy for Princess Diana because the then-Prince Charles "was such a f***ing c*** to [her]" when they were married.

So when King Charles was officially crowned, Stern had some choice words for the whole coronation commotion.