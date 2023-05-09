Howard Stern Completely Rips King Charles' Coronation With Major Insult
Infamous radio personality Howard Stern has yet another hot take about the new King of England, King Charles III. The longtime heir was finally coronated into the highest royal position back on May 6, and the shock jock had some harsh things to say about the pomp and circumstance.
Of course, Stern has ridiculed basically every other high-profile figure, but he has recently been sharing his negative opinions on the royal family. The comedian blasted the media for what he deemed to be "excessive" coverage of Queen Elizabeth after she died in September 2022. He also took shots at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when their 2022 documentary was released, calling them "whiney b***ches" and mocking their royal plight. But Stern did express sympathy for Princess Diana because the then-Prince Charles "was such a f***ing c*** to [her]" when they were married.
So when King Charles was officially crowned, Stern had some choice words for the whole coronation commotion.
Howard Stern called King Charles a 'p***y' and a 'vampire'
Over 20 million people across the world watched the coronation of King Charles, including the official crowning and the pre-parade of celebrities, horses, and King Charles spaniels alike. But radio personality Howard Stern's reaction to the lavish ceremony was anything but positive. On the May 8 episode of SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" (via Variety), the host lambasted the new king, calling him a "p***y" and the whole ceremony "disgusting" and "repugnant."
"England's gotta get a grip on themselves. I understand, maybe it brings in tourism, but Jesus H. Christ. First of all, Prince Charles is a p***y," Stern ranted. "People are acting like, the whole ceremony they're acting like that f***ing guy went to war or something, and then beat up all the other people." He also went on to compare King Charles and Queen Camilla to "vampires" for their "stiff" nature.
What seemed to upset Stern the most was the fact that "England's having its own economic problems" but the royal family was spending an exorbitant amount of money on King Charles' coronation. According to CNBC, the total amount for the national celebration came out to $125 million, which was paid with British taxpayers' money.