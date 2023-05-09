Kroy Biermann Seemingly Shades Kim Zolciak With Cryptic Instagram Update

You know the breakup is bad when one spouse starts quoting song lyrics. You know it's even worse when the husband quotes lyrics from the wife's song. But that's exactly what Kroy Biermann has resorted to. Biermann has edited his Instagram bio to include: "My ring meant a thing." Biermann, of course, plucked the line from Kim Zolciak's song "The Ring Didn't Mean A Thing," which she released as a follow-up to her single, "Tardy for the Party."

Biermann hasn't offered any additional context, so it's fair game to speculate about his intent. But based on what we know, it's likely not a flattering ode to their marriage. Zolciak's song was about a woman who realized, in hindsight, that her significant other only proposed to pacify her. In the song, Zolciak sings, "You bought me a ring to shut me up / Just so you could keep sleeping 'round and cutting up / I don't even know what it cost but it's not enough" (via Genius). Could Biermann be suggesting that Zolciak strung him along? We'll know soon enough.

Amid the news, Biermann's former boss, Andy Cohen, spoke out about the divorce. "Texted a little bit with Kim yesterday, sent my condolences because it's a sad thing," Cohen revealed on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy." "They have kids and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love," he added. Bethenny Frankel, however, was far less supportive. Who's shocked?