Bethenny Frankel Tears Into Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann On Heels Of Their Divorce News

What do Bethenny Frankel and Kim Zolciak have in common? For one, they were both once members of Bravo's popular "Real Housewives" franchise, with Frankel appearing on "The Real Housewives of New York City" and Zolciak stirring the pot on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Another common theme? Both women have also gone through a public divorce, and many aspects of Frankel's split from Jason Hoppy played out in the press.

In turn, Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, opted to part ways in late April. According to TMZ, Zolciak filed for divorce from the former NFL star on April 30, citing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." In the filing, Zolciak also asked for primary physical custody of the pair's children and joint legal custody. The couple shares four children, and Zolciak has two daughters from a previous marriage that Biermann adopted. Interestingly, Zolciak also asked Biermann to provide her spousal support amid their tax woes. TMZ reports that the couple owe over $1.1 million in unpaid taxes beginning in 2013. In addition, Zolciak and Biermann owe taxes from 2017 and 2018 as well. The $1.1 million figure also includes taxes, interest, and penalties. With the whopping sum that the pair owe the IRS, they also owe the state of Georgia a pretty penny — $15,000 from unpaid taxes in 2018.

Now, Frankel is slamming Zolciak and Biermann for their situation.