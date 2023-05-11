Chrishell Stause And G-Flip Tie The Knot After One Year Of Dating
It's no secret that Chrishell Stause has been through a lot in her love life. While she's always been in the public eye, Stause got her big break on the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset." When the series began, she was married to "This is Us" star Justin Hartley, but viewers saw Stause go through a messy divorce later in the series. After that, Stause briefly dated "Dancing with the Stars" pro-Keo Motsepe and later her boss and "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim. The pair famously split after Oppenheim couldn't commit to starting a family with Stause.
In 2021, the reality star made headlines for a new romance in her life with singer G-Flip. Last May, the real estate agent confirmed the romance on the "Selling Sunset" reunion — after much speculation. "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G-Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician," she revealed. After that, the pair couldn't help but gush over one another in interviews and on social media, and it's clear the two are smitten. In an interview, G-Flip told People that Stause was such a "beautiful human being" before elaborating further. "So genuine and just like this pure little Cancer soul who's just so cute and beautiful and only wants to light up a room, and she does that," she shared.
Now, the pair have taken a massive step in their romance.
Chrishell Stause subtly announces marriage to G-Flip
Chrishell Stause and G-Flip just made things official. The "Selling Sunset" star asked fans to check out G-Flip's new music video for "Be Your Man." On Instagram, she wrote, "Love doesn't always go as planned... Sometimes it's immeasurably better," she began. "If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there." The post included a slideshow of clips from their relationship, including one that showed Stause in a wedding dress, confirming their marriage.
Several fans and friends commented on Stause's post, including her boss and ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim. "I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple, and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life," he gushed. Fellow "Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan also commented on the upload. "IM DYING!!!!!! I've been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched!" she wrote before expressing how much she loves the pair. G-Flip also commented the post. "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart," they wrote. "These are the sweetest words, and this is cutest little edit."
Netflix released the "Selling Sunset" Season 6 trailer in late April, and the show premieres on May 19. It will be interesting to see if they highlight Stause and G-Flip's wedding!