Chrishell Stause And G-Flip Tie The Knot After One Year Of Dating

It's no secret that Chrishell Stause has been through a lot in her love life. While she's always been in the public eye, Stause got her big break on the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset." When the series began, she was married to "This is Us" star Justin Hartley, but viewers saw Stause go through a messy divorce later in the series. After that, Stause briefly dated "Dancing with the Stars" pro-Keo Motsepe and later her boss and "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim. The pair famously split after Oppenheim couldn't commit to starting a family with Stause.

In 2021, the reality star made headlines for a new romance in her life with singer G-Flip. Last May, the real estate agent confirmed the romance on the "Selling Sunset" reunion — after much speculation. "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G-Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician," she revealed. After that, the pair couldn't help but gush over one another in interviews and on social media, and it's clear the two are smitten. In an interview, G-Flip told People that Stause was such a "beautiful human being" before elaborating further. "So genuine and just like this pure little Cancer soul who's just so cute and beautiful and only wants to light up a room, and she does that," she shared.

Now, the pair have taken a massive step in their romance.