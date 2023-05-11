Jenna Bush Hager Breaks Down In Tears Over Hoda Kotb On Air

Anyone who watches the fourth hour of "Today" knows that Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are incredibly close. Sure, it was sad when Kathie Lee Gifford left the popular hour of the series, but Hager made the transition pretty simple for fans and Kotb, seeing as she had filled in plenty of times when Gifford was away. Over the past few years, fans have gotten to see Hager and Kotb's sweet on-air relationship, and it's safe to say that they are genuinely good friends.

In October, Hager offered to pay matchmaker for Kotb on a segment of the series, and what true friend doesn't help a sister out when it comes to love life and dating? "I want to set you up," Hager told Kotb on a segment, and Kotb seemed down for it. "I want to be set up," she replied back before Hager added that she was totally game for the challenge. The two also go out of their way to beam over their friendship on social media. "Happy three years to the greatest @hodakotb!! I love you as much as YOU love NOLA and crawfish and Alicia Keys. Thanks for being the most generous and open-hearted partner," Hager wrote in a sweet Instagram post in April 2022 to celebrate their work anniversary.

There's no doubt that Kotb and Hager have also shared plenty of laughs and tears, like when Hager got teary-eyed when explaining how Kotb helped her get her big break. More recently, the pair shared another emotional exchange.