Christina Hall Takes A Dig At Ant Anstead In Cryptic Mother's Day Post

HGTV star Christina Hall got quite a bit off her chest about ex Ant Anstead on Mother's Day.

The public has known about Christina Hall's marriage to Joshua Hall since April 5, 2022. However, Christina has actually been married three different times. Her most famous marriage was to Tarek El Moussa, although they separated in 2016. Fortunately, their failed marriage didn't negatively impact "Flip or Flop," which they managed to co-host for several more years. In 2018, Christina married Ant Anstead, but that relationship barely had time to blossom before they announced their separation. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina posted to Instagram in July 2020 (via Yahoo!). "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Unfortunately, Christina and Anstead would eventually disagree over custody regarding their son, Hudson, resulting in a messy custody battle. Their biggest battle was over Hudson's social media and television presence, which Anstead wanted limited. This, of course, led the ex-spouses and parents to launch numerous public criticisms at each other over their parenting choices. Fortunately, Christina and Anstead finally finalized custody arrangements in December 2022, per People. But now, Christina's recent Instagram update proves that she's not over the stress.