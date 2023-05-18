Alec Baldwin Becomes First-Time Grandfather As Daughter Ireland Welcomes Child

Alec Baldwin has gone from playing "Boss Baby" to having a grandbaby! The actor's daughter Ireland welcomed a little bundle of joy in May 2023 as Baldwin officially joined the grandpa club.

On the last day of 2022, the model went out with a bang, as she revealed on social media that she was pregnant. Baldwin discovered the news from one of his other children as his wife, Hilaria, posted his reaction on Instagram. "The Departed" actor was in disbelief as he cupped his hands over his eyes and wished his daughter and her partner Andre congratulations. Hilaria captioned the post, "From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me... We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre...can't wait to meet the little babe."

Baldwin has had a rough couple of months as he has dealt with the repercussions of his involvement in the "Rust" shooting. However, the news of Ireland's baby has brought some joy to the actor's life — or at least we think so. After posting his youngest seven children as "reasons to carry on," many noticed Ireland wasn't included. But, don't worry, the actor eventually shared a separate post honoring his eldest child and his excitement about becoming a grandpa. He said, "We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy." And a grandfather she made him!