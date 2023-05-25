Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Autopsy Details Devastating New Insight From Wife Allison Holker

This article includes mentions of mental health problems and suicide.

A report has revealed new information about the circumstances leading up to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' tragic death. The DJ and dancer died in Los Angeles in December 2022 at the age of 40, per CNN. The LA County Coroner's Office found that tWitch died by suicide. tWitch's wife, Allison Holker, confirmed her husband's death to People. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker said. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

Days after the untimely death, Holker also took to Instagram to express her grief. "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," Holker wrote alongside a photo of herself and tWitch. In a December 2022 conversation with the Daily Mail, tWitch's grandfather, Eddy Boss, detailed what tWitch's frame of mind appeared to be like prior to his passing. "He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been," Eddy said of tWitch. "We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary." Now, an autopsy report is giving further insight.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.