Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Autopsy Details Devastating New Insight From Wife Allison Holker
This article includes mentions of mental health problems and suicide.
A report has revealed new information about the circumstances leading up to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' tragic death. The DJ and dancer died in Los Angeles in December 2022 at the age of 40, per CNN. The LA County Coroner's Office found that tWitch died by suicide. tWitch's wife, Allison Holker, confirmed her husband's death to People. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker said. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."
Days after the untimely death, Holker also took to Instagram to express her grief. "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," Holker wrote alongside a photo of herself and tWitch. In a December 2022 conversation with the Daily Mail, tWitch's grandfather, Eddy Boss, detailed what tWitch's frame of mind appeared to be like prior to his passing. "He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been," Eddy said of tWitch. "We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary." Now, an autopsy report is giving further insight.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Allison Holker spoke to officers about Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mental health
New details have been made public related to the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. As reported by The Blast, an autopsy report has shown that at the time of his suicide, there weren't any drugs or alcohol in Boss' system. Additionally, the news site included statements that Allison Holker, Boss' wife, offered to officers who were examining Boss' death. Holker said that "to her knowledge, [Stephen] does not have a history of suicide attempts or suicidal ideation," and he "does not have any mental health problems" nor "any financial issues or marital problems."
Boss and Holker got hitched back in 2013, per ET. The couple then had two kids together, in addition to sharing a daughter from a past relationship of Holker's. In May 2023, Holker opened up to People about Boss' devastating death, which was her first time having a discussion with the media since this tragedy. "No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn't want people to know," Holker said. "He just wanted to be everyone's Superman and protector." She went on to state, "Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was."
