Tina Turner's Cause Of Death Is Now Confirmed

In May 2023, rock 'n' roll legend Tina Turner died at age 83. The "Proud Mary" singer's team confirmed the musician's death via social media. They shared, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow."

Turner clearly made an incredible impact on the music industry as tributes poured in for the Grammy-winning singer. Beyoncé, a longtime fan of Turner, shared a sweet post honoring the singer on her website. She wrote, "My beloved queen, I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way." Longtime friend, and sometimes frenemy, Elton John also paid tribute to the late and great Turner, per BBC, saying she was a "total legend on record and on stage ... We have lost one of the world's most exciting and electric performers... She was untouchable."

Devastation rang throughout the music community and around the world as Turner's death became a reality. At the time they announced the passing of the "What's Love Got To Do With It" singer, her cause of death was unclear. Although many speculated that her history of various health struggles may have contributed to her death, it seemingly did not have anything to do with the musician's passing.