Diamond Expert: How Allan Russell's Ring For Jana Kramer Sparkles Over Mike Caussin's - Exclusive

A diamond expert is weighing in on Jana Kramer's stunning diamond engagement ring from her new fiance, Allan Russell — and how it compares to the giant sparkler she got from her ex-husband Mike Caussin. The former "One Tree Hill" star turned country singer and her husband-to-be announced the exciting news that they are set to head down the aisle on Instagram on May 25, with both sharing stunning photos of them together while showing off the ring. "A forever with you just feels right and has done since the day I met you @kramergirl I'm proud to call you my fiance and cherish every minute we spend together," Russell captioned his upload. "I love you my little warrior," he added. As for Kramer, she simply left a single heart in her Instagram caption, and also including photos of herself and her man spending time with her and Caussin's kids.

The gorgeous piece of jewelry seen in the images featured a big rectangular diamond on a silver or platinum band, and there's no doubting Kramer appeared to be very proud to be showing it off. So we here at Nicki Swift got in touch with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to give us his thoughts on the rock — here's what he had to tell us.