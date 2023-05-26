Diamond Expert: How Allan Russell's Ring For Jana Kramer Sparkles Over Mike Caussin's - Exclusive
A diamond expert is weighing in on Jana Kramer's stunning diamond engagement ring from her new fiance, Allan Russell — and how it compares to the giant sparkler she got from her ex-husband Mike Caussin. The former "One Tree Hill" star turned country singer and her husband-to-be announced the exciting news that they are set to head down the aisle on Instagram on May 25, with both sharing stunning photos of them together while showing off the ring. "A forever with you just feels right and has done since the day I met you @kramergirl I'm proud to call you my fiance and cherish every minute we spend together," Russell captioned his upload. "I love you my little warrior," he added. As for Kramer, she simply left a single heart in her Instagram caption, and also including photos of herself and her man spending time with her and Caussin's kids.
The gorgeous piece of jewelry seen in the images featured a big rectangular diamond on a silver or platinum band, and there's no doubting Kramer appeared to be very proud to be showing it off. So we here at Nicki Swift got in touch with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to give us his thoughts on the rock — here's what he had to tell us.
Allan Russell's engagement ring for Jana Kramer has the edge over Mike Caussin's
Mike Fried told Nicki Swift that Jana Kramer's stunning engagement ring from Allan Russell appears to weigh around four carats and could be worth as much as $100,000. "While most celebrities choose a round or oval cut, this ring shows that Jana is comfortable and confident in herself," Fried explained. "The level of detail that went into designing this ring speaks to the couple's strong commitment to one another."
But how does that compare to the ring Kramer wore for years during her rocky marriage to Mike Caussin before finalizing their divorce in 2021? Well, Fried estimated that ring was four or five carats and had a slightly higher estimated net worth, as he valued it at around $120,000. But it's certainly not all about the money. "The ring from Mike has small diamonds surrounding the center stone in a halo and running along the split shank, for a more sparkly, maximalist style. Her ring from Allan is more sleek and mature with clean lines," Fried shared. "The ring from Allan is definitely more refined and unique to Jana. It really speaks to her style and more importantly, Allan knowing and understanding her." Adorable!
As for her old ring? Kramer revealed in 2021 she sold one of her rings from Caussin, but didn't explicitly confirm if it was her wedding or engagement ring. What she did confirm, though? She remodeled her home with the money.