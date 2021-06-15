What Jana Kramer Did With The Money She Got From Selling Her Wedding Ring

Jana Kramer wants a fresh start after her split from her estranged husband Mike Caussin. The country singer announced in April that she and Caussin were divorcing after six years of marriage, citing inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery as the reasons. The mother-of-two opened up about their split in a May episode of her podcast "Whine Down," saying (via Us Weekly), "It's like, you already took everything. Not everything, but you took my family away from me."

Now Kramer is ready to move on completely and has decided to sell her wedding ring so she can do just that. She recently revealed on her podcast how she plans to spend the money she gets from it. She said (via People), "I have redone pretty much my entire house ... I sold my ring, and that money from the ring paid for the furniture and the new additions to the house."

The "One Tree Hill" alum went on to tell fans how at first she wasn't sure what to do with the money, saying, "I debated. I'm like, 'I'm going to sell this ring and then maybe buy myself something.' Like a bag, or my divorce present.'" Yet it became clear what would be the best for Kramer during this difficult time. She explained, "I was like, 'Honestly, what would make me happiest is to have new energy in the house.' So I took that money and gave it to [interior designers]." Clearly Kramer put that ring to good use!