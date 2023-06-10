Why Some Think Khloé Kardashian And Scott Disick's Relationship Isn't Platonic

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick have a unique relationship. With their teasing, brawling, and Scott's support of Khloé through her dating dramas, they come across as brother and sister. Still, occasionally things appear to go deeper than just siblings, which begs the question: Is Khloé's friendship with Scott really just buddy-buddy or something more? Khloé and Scott have known each other for ions, so it's a no-brainer they're super comfortable with each other. But then he's known Kim Kardashian for just as long, and he's never accused her of butt-jiggling and twerking in front of him or had lengthy discussions about how much side boob she should flash.

Scott has been a permanent fixture in the Kardashian household since he started dating Kourtney Kardashian. People reports that Scott and Kourtney met in Mexico in 2006 and endured a tumultuous relationship that spawned three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, before permanently splitting in 2015. "Scott and I, we're going to be in each other's lives forever. We are soulmates, in a sense. No matter what, whether we're ever together or not," Kourtney explained during Season 16 of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

She's now firmly moved on, with Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding in 2022 shocking everyone. Yet, Scott remains a part Kardashian-Jenner clan — often kicking it with Khloé. So, it's little surprise some think Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship isn't platonic. But what does Khloé have to say about it?